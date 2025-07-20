Yogi Adityanath Urges Vigilance as Kanwar Yatra Embarks

In light of the Kanwar Yatra's onset, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on pilgrims to be vigilant in identifying and reporting elements attempting to defame the sacred procession. Speaking on Sunday, Adityanath conveyed a stern warning that those engaging in disruptive activities would face stringent actions.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister outlined concerns regarding continued attempts to undermine the yatra's spirit via various means, including social media. Adityanath stressed that the task of exposing these elements falls on the Kanwar Sanghs, urging them to immediately alert authorities about any suspicious activities to safeguard the pilgrimage's sanctity.

Moreover, Yogi Adityanath praised the Kanwariyas for fostering social harmony and devotion, commending the government's efforts and collaboration with NGOs and religious organizations to ensure a secure environment. Meanwhile, infrastructural measures such as CCTV monitoring are in place, aiming to curb mischief during the yatra that commenced on July 10.