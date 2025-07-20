Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Urges Vigilance as Kanwar Yatra Embarks

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath encourages Kanwar Yatris to report elements trying to defame the annual spiritual pilgrimage. With thorough preparations and emphasis on safety, he highlights the spirit of devotion and urges vigilance against disruptive elements. Yogi also oversees arrangements, ensuring security and harmony during the yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In light of the Kanwar Yatra's onset, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on pilgrims to be vigilant in identifying and reporting elements attempting to defame the sacred procession. Speaking on Sunday, Adityanath conveyed a stern warning that those engaging in disruptive activities would face stringent actions.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister outlined concerns regarding continued attempts to undermine the yatra's spirit via various means, including social media. Adityanath stressed that the task of exposing these elements falls on the Kanwar Sanghs, urging them to immediately alert authorities about any suspicious activities to safeguard the pilgrimage's sanctity.

Moreover, Yogi Adityanath praised the Kanwariyas for fostering social harmony and devotion, commending the government's efforts and collaboration with NGOs and religious organizations to ensure a secure environment. Meanwhile, infrastructural measures such as CCTV monitoring are in place, aiming to curb mischief during the yatra that commenced on July 10.

