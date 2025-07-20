Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Tensions: BJP Alleges Internal Strife in Congress

BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra has accused Congress MLAs of losing confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging horse-trading for his position. Vijayendra claims the Congress government is embroiled in corruption, while the BJP speculates leadership changes amid Siddaramaiah's rallies purportedly designed to pressure the high command.

BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, BJP Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed on Sunday that internal discord is rife within the ruling Congress party, with MLAs turning against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Speaking to reporters in Koppal, Vijayendra alleged that a scenario of horse-trading has emerged as Congress members vie for the chief minister's post.

Vijayendra further claimed that the continuous visits of Randeep Surjewala, AICC in charge of Karnataka, are indicative of a lack of confidence in Siddaramaiah's leadership among the party's MLAs. He went on to accuse the Congress state government of being mired in corruption and criticized Siddaramaiah's reliance on rallies to maintain his political position.

Echoing the sentiment of discontent, Vijayendra suggested that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar could succeed Siddaramaiah. He attributed Siddaramaiah's 'Sadhana Samavesha' rally in Mysuru to a strategic move meant to sway the Congress high command. Moreover, Vijayendra criticized Siddaramaiah for allegedly exploiting minority communities for political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

