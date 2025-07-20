BJD Protests as Odisha Government Faces Backlash Over Horrific Incident

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has launched protests demanding accountability from Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida after a horrific incident involving a minor girl being set on fire in the Nimapara area of Puri district. The 15-year-old victim, suffering from 70% burn injuries, is currently receiving critical care treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

This alarming event has also prompted plans for the victim to be airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical attention on Sunday. BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera expressed deep regret and emphasized the need for governmental responsibility, stressing that the tragic event happened in Deputy CM Parida's home constituency, a factor that intensifies concerns over public security and governance.

The incident has sparked a wave of indignation, with accusations from BJD leaders like Lekhasri Samantsinghar, who allege that the Deputy CM is shielding the perpetrators, demanding her resignation. The situation has reignited debates over governance as political figures, including Congress leaders, call for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to step down, citing a breakdown in law and order and highlighting ongoing unrest across Odisha.