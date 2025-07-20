Monsoon Fury in Himachal: 125 Dead, Infrastructure Crumbles

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the devastating impact of intense monsoon rain, which has led to a death toll of 125 from June 20 to July 20, officials announced on Sunday. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) revealed that 70 of these deaths were due to rain-related disasters, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Additionally, 55 fatalities resulted from road accidents.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported that 142 roads are currently blocked, 40 water supply schemes are crippled, and 26 power transformers are non-operational as of July 20. A detailed SEOC report showed causes of the 70 disaster-related deaths: 14 from cloudbursts, 12 from drowning, 8 from flash floods, 6 from electrocution, and 3 from landslides, with other deaths from lightning, fire, and snake bites.

The road accident fatalities spanned across districts, with Una and Solan each losing 8 lives, while Shimla and Kullu recorded 7 deaths each. Mandi faced significant damage with 91 road blockages. Power and water supply disruptions continue to plague Kullu and Mandi. The government remains committed to emergency response and infrastructure restoration. Authorities urge residents to exercise caution during heavy rain and to monitor emergency updates. The SDMA helpline 1070 is operational around the clock to assist in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)