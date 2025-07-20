Left Menu

Karnataka Forms SIT for Dharmasthala Mass Burial Probe

The Karnataka Government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into allegations of mass burials, triggering national interest. This follows claims of bodies buried over 20 years. Dharmasthala's spokesperson hopes the investigation will reveal the truth and uphold societal ethics and faith.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address swirling allegations and national intrigue, the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine claims of mass burials in Dharmasthala.

Responding to the formation of the SIT, Dharmasthala spokesperson K. Parshwanath Jain emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth, stating that ethics and belief underpin society's framework.

The move follows a Karnataka State Women's Commission letter citing media reports and urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to spearhead a detailed investigation, involving allegations of mass murder, rape, and burial. The SIT is tasked with scrutinizing cases registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita at the local police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

