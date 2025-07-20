Left Menu

Assam's White Revolution: New Dairy Scheme to Boost Self-Reliance

In a bid to revolutionize dairy farming in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a new scheme offering subsidies to dairy farmers. The initiative aims to enhance milk processing to 10 lakh litres daily by 2030, involving 4,000 new cooperatives and expansion of processing plants across the state.

In a significant move to fortify Assam's dairy industry, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a new initiative at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, aimed at boosting self-reliance among dairy farmers. The scheme promises financial assistance to around 20,000 farmers linked with 601 dairy cooperative societies, offering Rs. 5 per litre of milk for up to 30 litres daily.

The scheme, with a budget allocation of Rs. 10 crore for 2025-26, targets farmers contributing to organized dairy processing projects. Currently, Assam generates about 29 lakh litres of milk daily, but only a fraction is processed and distributed by cooperatives. Sarma emphasized the need to increase this volume to 10 lakh litres a day, with ongoing efforts to enhance processing capacities.

Significant agreements with Amul and the National Dairy Development Board have been announced to set up a new facility near Rani, Guwahati, and expand existing plants, including Purabi Dairy. Plans for 4,000 new dairy cooperatives are in the pipeline, targeting a daily processing capacity of 10 lakh litres by 2030. These steps are seen as transformative, expected to position Assam prominently in the dairy sector nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

