Clash Over Kanwar Yatra: Politics and Allegations Fly in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav accuses Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath of lying about the Kanwar Yatra participants being labeled as criminals. Adityanath defended his stance, urging the identification of miscreants. The debate highlights political tensions surrounding the sacred yatra, with media narratives in the spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:38 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making false claims regarding Kanwar yatris being labeled as terrorists. Yadav asserted his party's significant support among the Kanwariyas, contradicting the Chief Minister's remarks.

CM Yogi Adityanath recently remarked in Varanasi that Kanwar Yatra participants face undue defamation, including media trials branding them as criminals. He emphasized that the yatra unites people from diverse backgrounds, denouncing any attempts to tarnish India's heritage.

Adityanath further urged Kanwar yatris to expose disruptive elements posing as hooligans and report them to authorities. He assured strict action against those attempting to disturb the peace during the yatra, stressing the importance of collective vigilance and harmony.

