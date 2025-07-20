Clash Over Kanwar Yatra: Politics and Allegations Fly in Uttar Pradesh

In a heated exchange, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of making false claims regarding Kanwar yatris being labeled as terrorists. Yadav asserted his party's significant support among the Kanwariyas, contradicting the Chief Minister's remarks.

CM Yogi Adityanath recently remarked in Varanasi that Kanwar Yatra participants face undue defamation, including media trials branding them as criminals. He emphasized that the yatra unites people from diverse backgrounds, denouncing any attempts to tarnish India's heritage.

Adityanath further urged Kanwar yatris to expose disruptive elements posing as hooligans and report them to authorities. He assured strict action against those attempting to disturb the peace during the yatra, stressing the importance of collective vigilance and harmony.