Kerala Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cyber Fraud and Drug Smuggling Rackets

In an unprecedented crackdown, the Kerala Police announced the arrest of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh involved in a vast cyber fraud operation. The suspects, Atul Kumar Singh and Manish Yadav, allegedly orchestrated a scam involving a counterfeit version of the government's 'Parivahan' app, defrauding thousands nationwide.

Authorities revealed that the operation relied on Telegram bots to extract vehicle data, with a 16-year-old relative of Yadav being identified as the operation's mastermind. This investigation was triggered by an Ernakulam resident who reported losing Rs 85,000 to the scam, prompting Kochi Cyber Police to initiate a comprehensive probe.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Kerala Police apprehended two men transporting 16 kilograms of cannabis. Anas and Hakeem were arrested in Edakkara, Malappuram, following a tip-off to the Malappuram District Police Chief, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)