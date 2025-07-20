Left Menu

Kerala Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cyber Fraud and Drug Smuggling Rackets

Kerala Police have arrested two men for orchestrating a nationwide cyber fraud scheme using a fake 'Parivahan' app to defraud thousands. A separate operation led to the arrest of two individuals smuggling cannabis. These operations highlight law enforcement's ongoing efforts to combat diverse criminal activities across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:20 IST
Kerala Police Crack Down on Nationwide Cyber Fraud and Drug Smuggling Rackets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented crackdown, the Kerala Police announced the arrest of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh involved in a vast cyber fraud operation. The suspects, Atul Kumar Singh and Manish Yadav, allegedly orchestrated a scam involving a counterfeit version of the government's 'Parivahan' app, defrauding thousands nationwide.

Authorities revealed that the operation relied on Telegram bots to extract vehicle data, with a 16-year-old relative of Yadav being identified as the operation's mastermind. This investigation was triggered by an Ernakulam resident who reported losing Rs 85,000 to the scam, prompting Kochi Cyber Police to initiate a comprehensive probe.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Kerala Police apprehended two men transporting 16 kilograms of cannabis. Anas and Hakeem were arrested in Edakkara, Malappuram, following a tip-off to the Malappuram District Police Chief, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025