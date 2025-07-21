Turkey Seeks Revitalization of Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

Turkey is pushing to revive the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline with Iraq, which has been out of operation for two years due to a longstanding dispute, a senior Turkish official stated on Monday. Despite announcing the termination of the decades-old agreement governing the pipeline, efforts to bring it back online continue.

The pipeline, capable of transporting 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, has been dormant since 2023 following a court ruling requiring Turkey to pay $1.5 billion over unauthorized Iraqi exports from 2014 to 2018. Turkey is appealing the decision, while pressing forward with plans to resume oil flows from Iraq.

Ankara has heavily invested in pipeline maintenance, emphasizing its regional importance for projects like the Development Road. This initiative aims to connect Iraq's port city of Basrah with Europe. Turkey envisions the revamped pipeline as a strategic asset, benefiting both nations and the surrounding region.

