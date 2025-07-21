Left Menu

Turkey Seeks Revitalization of Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

Turkey aims to revive the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline with Iraq, shut down due to a dispute since 2023. Despite ending the old pipeline agreement from the 1970s, efforts are ongoing to renegotiate. Turkey views the pipeline as crucial for regional strategies like the Development Road project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:46 IST
Turkey Seeks Revitalization of Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey is pushing to revive the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline with Iraq, which has been out of operation for two years due to a longstanding dispute, a senior Turkish official stated on Monday. Despite announcing the termination of the decades-old agreement governing the pipeline, efforts to bring it back online continue.

The pipeline, capable of transporting 1.6 million barrels of oil per day, has been dormant since 2023 following a court ruling requiring Turkey to pay $1.5 billion over unauthorized Iraqi exports from 2014 to 2018. Turkey is appealing the decision, while pressing forward with plans to resume oil flows from Iraq.

Ankara has heavily invested in pipeline maintenance, emphasizing its regional importance for projects like the Development Road. This initiative aims to connect Iraq's port city of Basrah with Europe. Turkey envisions the revamped pipeline as a strategic asset, benefiting both nations and the surrounding region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025