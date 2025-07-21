Shantivan's Solar Marvel: A Quiet Revolution in Renewable Energy
In the peaceful hills of Mount Abu, the India One Solar Thermal Power Plant is pioneering a sustainable energy revolution. Operated by the Brahma Kumaris at Shantivan campus, it prepares meals for 50,000 people daily using solar power without traditional fuel sources. This unique plant showcases India's renewable energy potential.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the tranquil surroundings of Mount Abu, a transformative energy revolution is making waves. The Brahma Kumaris' Shantivan campus houses the India One Solar Thermal Power Plant, defining new standards in renewable energy.
Each day, this engineering marvel prepares hot vegetarian meals for up to 50,000 people using solar thermal energy alone, without any reliance on electricity, firewood, or cooking gas. The plant, operational since 2017, stands as the world's sole facility running on solar thermal energy 24/7.
Designed and constructed by local engineers, this one-megawatt plant is mainly comprised of Indian-made components, aside from imported solar-grade mirrors. It represents a collaborative effort between India and Germany to forge a path towards sustainable and decentralized energy solutions, aligning with India's green energy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
54 kW Solar Plant Inaugurated at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi to Champion Green Energy
India's Leap Toward Green Energy: New Solar and Wind Projects Unveiled
India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Energy Revolution
Australian PM Albanese's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Ties on AI and Green Energy
Vanya Steels Unveils Green Energy Initiative with 10 MW Captive Power Plant