Shantivan's Solar Marvel: A Quiet Revolution in Renewable Energy

Amidst the tranquil surroundings of Mount Abu, a transformative energy revolution is making waves. The Brahma Kumaris' Shantivan campus houses the India One Solar Thermal Power Plant, defining new standards in renewable energy.

Each day, this engineering marvel prepares hot vegetarian meals for up to 50,000 people using solar thermal energy alone, without any reliance on electricity, firewood, or cooking gas. The plant, operational since 2017, stands as the world's sole facility running on solar thermal energy 24/7.

Designed and constructed by local engineers, this one-megawatt plant is mainly comprised of Indian-made components, aside from imported solar-grade mirrors. It represents a collaborative effort between India and Germany to forge a path towards sustainable and decentralized energy solutions, aligning with India's green energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)