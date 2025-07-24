European Shares Surge Amid Hopes of EU-U.S. Trade Deal and Robust Corporate Earnings

European shares surged to reach a six-week high on Thursday, driven by optimism surrounding a potential EU-U.S. trade agreement and encouraging corporate earnings. This has created an upbeat atmosphere among investors ahead of the European Central Bank's forthcoming rate decision.

The STOXX 600 index soared by 0.6%, marking its highest level since June 11. Stock markets across the region, including Germany's DAX and the UK's FTSE 100, also experienced gains, helping set a positive tone overall.

A potential trade agreement between the EU and the U.S. suggests a more favorable tariff of 15% on imports, as opposed to the previously planned 30%, providing a boost to market optimism. Meanwhile, the European banking sector saw significant gains, primarily led by Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas, following promising profit reports.

