Owaisi Questions Government's Move as SC Stays Acquittal in 2006 Mumbai Blasts Case

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Central and Maharashtra governments for appealing the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai blasts. Despite the Supreme Court's stay, the accused will not return to jail. Solicitor General highlights broader implications on MCOCA cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:43 IST
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced criticism following the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Bombay High Court's acquittal of twelve accused individuals in the 2006 Mumbai blasts case.

Owaisi questioned the motivations of both the Central and Maharashtra governments for appealing the acquittal when the accused had been declared innocent. He drew parallels to the unresolved Malegaon blast case, asking if authorities would similarly pursue an appeal if the accused there were acquitted.

The Supreme Court's intervention, rooted in concerns over broader legal implications, arose from a request by Maharashtra, citing potential impacts on cases interrogated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Despite the stay, the court clarified the accused would remain free, impacting only the acquittal's standing.

