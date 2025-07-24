REC Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Quarterly Profits

REC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has announced a notable 29% surge in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 4,465.71 crore. This significant increase is largely driven by enhanced revenues over the period.

According to a BSE filing, the same period last year saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,460.19 crore. Furthermore, REC Ltd's total income experienced a boost, climbing to Rs 14,823.98 crore from the prior Rs 13,092.44 crore of the previous year.

In addition, the company's board has sanctioned a first interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share, set for the financial year 2025-26. Shareholders eligible for this interim dividend will be determined based on records dated Friday, August 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)