Left Menu

REC Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Quarterly Profits

State-owned REC Ltd reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 4,465.71 crore. The rise is attributed to higher revenues. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per share, with the eligibility record date set for August 1, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:15 IST
REC Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Quarterly Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

REC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has announced a notable 29% surge in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 4,465.71 crore. This significant increase is largely driven by enhanced revenues over the period.

According to a BSE filing, the same period last year saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,460.19 crore. Furthermore, REC Ltd's total income experienced a boost, climbing to Rs 14,823.98 crore from the prior Rs 13,092.44 crore of the previous year.

In addition, the company's board has sanctioned a first interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share, set for the financial year 2025-26. Shareholders eligible for this interim dividend will be determined based on records dated Friday, August 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025