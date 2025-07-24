REC Ltd. Reports Robust Growth in Quarterly Profits
State-owned REC Ltd reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 4,465.71 crore. The rise is attributed to higher revenues. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per share, with the eligibility record date set for August 1, 2025.
REC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, has announced a notable 29% surge in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 4,465.71 crore. This significant increase is largely driven by enhanced revenues over the period.
According to a BSE filing, the same period last year saw a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,460.19 crore. Furthermore, REC Ltd's total income experienced a boost, climbing to Rs 14,823.98 crore from the prior Rs 13,092.44 crore of the previous year.
In addition, the company's board has sanctioned a first interim dividend of Rs 4.60 per equity share, set for the financial year 2025-26. Shareholders eligible for this interim dividend will be determined based on records dated Friday, August 1, 2025.
