Netenrich Partners with Nuvama Group to Strengthen Security Operations in India's BFSI Sector

Mumbai, India – In a bid to fortify its presence in India's financial sector, security operations leader Netenrich has teamed up with Nuvama Group, a prominent wealth management firm. This partnership aims to transform security operations within the BFSI sector and is coupled with the inauguration of Netenrich's new office in Mumbai, a strategic hub for their activities.

Netenrich's collaboration with Nuvama Group is emblematic of its strategic intent to penetrate deeper into the Indian BFSI landscape. Through this engagement, Netenrich pledges to offer advanced, intelligence-driven security tailored to meet the regulatory demands of India's financial institutions, leveraging the Google SecOps Enterprise platform for enhanced security outcomes.

As part of the initiative, Netenrich will employ its Adaptive MDR service to bolster proactive threat detection and automated response capabilities within Nuvama Group, amid a rising demand for robust cybersecurity solutions in India's financial markets. The new Mumbai office will serve as a pivotal point for various facets including sales and client engagement, further cementing Netenrich's regional growth strategy.

