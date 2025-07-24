Seven Companies Obtain SEBI Approval for IPO Launch

In a recent regulatory update, seven companies have been given the green light by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate initial public offerings (IPOs). Among these companies are the edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah and the renewable energy firm Saatvik Green Energy.

Additional firms such as Vinir Engineering, Pranav Constructions, Fujiyama Power Systems, SIS Cash Services, and Anlon Healthcare were also granted regulatory approval. These companies initially submitted their IPO documentation between January and April, receiving SEBI observations in mid-July.

Receiving SEBI's observations is indicative of approval to proceed with public issues. Meanwhile, Gaudium IVF and Women Health have decided to withdraw their IPO filing, per regulatory records.

