CM Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Citizen-Centric Governance and Development in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with approximately 200 citizens during a 'Janta Darshan' event at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath Temple, asserting a commitment to address public grievances swiftly. This initiative underscores the state government's promise of responsive, citizen-centric governance.

At his second consecutive Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi emphasized rapid and fair complaint resolution, personally meeting attendees and insisting officials tackle issues with urgency. He warned against negligence, underscoring the priority of public welfare in his administration. The Chief Minister also showed particular concern for individuals requesting medical aid, promising full government support.

In addition to addressing grievances, CM Yogi launched the Urban Flood Management Cell and highlighted Gorakhpur's success in the Swachh Survekshan awards, praising local cleaners and officials. He also performed religious ceremonies and set in motion development projects worth Rs 253 crore, marking ongoing efforts in the region's development.

