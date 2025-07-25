Ukraine Boosts Defense With Patriot Missile System Pledges

Ukraine has secured commitments from international allies to receive three Patriot missile defense systems, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The country is in talks to procure seven more systems as part of a broader effort to fortify its defenses against Russian aggression.

President Zelenskiy announced Germany has promised two Patriot systems, while Norway confirmed one. Discussions with the Netherlands are ongoing. This development followed the earlier announcement by President Donald Trump that the U.S. would send billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, sparking negotiations with partner nations to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

The Patriot missile systems have been crucial in countering Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. Apart from acquiring air defense weapons, President Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity of closing a $40 billion funding shortfall for the next year, along with an additional $25 billion needed for the production of missiles, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

