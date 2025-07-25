Malaysia's Palm Oil Exports to India Surge Amidst Strategic Alliances

Malaysia's crude palm oil exports to India have seen a significant rebound, reaching 2.5 lakh tonne monthly in May and June 2025. This resurgence has boosted Malaysia's market share in India to 35% from 30% in 2023, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Council's CEO Belvinder Sron.

Speaking at the IVPA Global Round Table, Sron attributed the recovery to price competitiveness and festive restocking in anticipation of Diwali. The council has formalized a partnership with the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association to enhance the nutritional image of Malaysian palm oil.

The collaboration follows an agreement with the Oil Technologists' Association of India to advance palm oil's health education. Malaysia remains a key supplier to India, supported by the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, covering 90% of plantations. Enhanced sustainability standards are in place to ensure quality and environmental compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)