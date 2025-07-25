Malaysia's Palm Oil Exports to India Surge Amidst Strategic Alliances
Malaysia's crude palm oil exports to India surged to 2.5 lakh tonne monthly in May and June 2025, increasing the market share to 35% following a slowdown. The Malaysian Palm Oil Council is enhancing collaboration with India to promote sustainable practices and improve competitiveness in the palm oil market.
- Country:
- India
Malaysia's crude palm oil exports to India have seen a significant rebound, reaching 2.5 lakh tonne monthly in May and June 2025. This resurgence has boosted Malaysia's market share in India to 35% from 30% in 2023, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Council's CEO Belvinder Sron.
Speaking at the IVPA Global Round Table, Sron attributed the recovery to price competitiveness and festive restocking in anticipation of Diwali. The council has formalized a partnership with the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association to enhance the nutritional image of Malaysian palm oil.
The collaboration follows an agreement with the Oil Technologists' Association of India to advance palm oil's health education. Malaysia remains a key supplier to India, supported by the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, covering 90% of plantations. Enhanced sustainability standards are in place to ensure quality and environmental compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- Palm Oil
- Exports
- India
- Market Share
- Collaboration
- Sustainability
- MSPO
- Festive Season
- Diwali
ALSO READ
Sikkim's Thriving Fisheries: A Beacon of Innovation and Sustainability
From Infrastructure to Sustainability: The New Phase of Jal Jeevan Mission
Transforming Telecom: ITI's Path to Financial Sustainability
Global Collaboration in Nursing Advances Diversity and Inclusion
Global Collaboration for Equity in Health: Manipal Conference Sets New Benchmarks