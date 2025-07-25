Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Stay in Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remarks Case

The Supreme Court has extended a stay on summons against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The case has been adjourned for four weeks, with time granted for responses from both parties. The Uttar Pradesh government supports the summons, citing allegations of spreading hatred.

Supreme Court of India . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Friday prolonged the interim stay on summons issued against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This comes in the wake of Gandhi's contentious comments about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022. Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih have deferred the case for four weeks, providing advocate Nripendra Pandey, the complainant, an opportunity to present his reply. Gandhi has also been allocated two weeks to submit a rejoinder.

The affidavit submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government stresses that the summons were the result of a meticulous reevaluation of the case, involving statements and investigation reports that corroborate the accusations against Gandhi. The state maintains that the Magistrate's actions were sound, asserting a prima facie case under Sections 153-A and 505 IPC, stating that there was a deliberate spread of animosity through premeditated actions by Gandhi.

Despite the Supreme Court's prior warning for Gandhi to abstain from making controversial statements about freedom fighters, the Congress leader has approached the court challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision, which declined to annul the summons issued for his Savarkar remarks. The summons stemmed from a complaint made by Advocate Pandey, accusing Gandhi of inciting societal discord with comments that depicted Savarkar as a British collaborator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

