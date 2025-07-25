Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra: A Tribute to Valor and Unity
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organize a 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' in Drass, Kargil, on July 26, 2025. This event commemorates the 1999 Kargil War triumph, promoting patriotism and civic spirit among over 1,000 participants, including youth and veterans.
On July 26, 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, will commemorate the 26th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War by organizing the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' in Drass, Kargil.
Over 1,000 participants, including youth, veterans, and civil society members, will walk a 1.5-kilometer route, paying homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in 1999. The event will include Union Ministers and youth visiting the Kargil War Memorial.
Highlighting patriotism and community engagement, the padyatra will coincide with activities like a motorbike rally by women bikers and a plantation drive, fostering environmental consciousness and aligning with the vision of a progressive India by 2047.
