Army Veterans and Leadership Unite: Strengthening Bonds in Mumbai

The Army Veterans Connect Programme held in Mumbai brought together over 200 Army veterans and their families for an engaging interaction with serving leadership. This event provided a platform for veterans to voice experiences and concerns, underscoring the Army's commitment to their welfare.

Presided over by Lt Gen DS Kushwah, General-Officer-Commanding of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa Area, the programme highlighted initiatives enhancing veteran outreach. Key topics included welfare programs and infrastructure improvement efforts in collaboration with the state government and veteran-centric organizations.

The event also focused on the establishment of integrated welfare hubs, Sainik Sankul Complexes, across Maharashtra to provide comprehensive support through facilities like hostels, healthcare, and employment opportunities, demonstrating the Army's ongoing efforts to support the veteran community.

