Intel's Foundry Future in Jeopardy Amidst Strategic Shift
Intel experienced a 5% drop in premarket trading after revealing potential quarterly losses and indicating a possible withdrawal from its foundry business. Despite a strategic revamp by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, concerns remain about the viability of its advanced manufacturing processes and competitive position against Nvidia and AMD.
Intel's stock saw a 5% decline in premarket trading Friday following the company's warning of deeper-than-expected quarterly losses and a possible exit from its foundry business. This comes despite newly appointed CEO Lip-Bu Tan's efforts to steer the company towards recovery.
Tan hinted at a potential departure from former CEO Pat Gelsinger's strategy, indicating a risk of Intel exiting the foundry business without investment backed by demand. Such a move could endanger $100 billion in assets while increasing reliance on TSMC.
Amid this uncertainty, Intel's stock has risen 12.8% this year, contrasting with Nvidia's and AMD's respective 30% and 34% gains. Tan has undertaken several initiatives, including divestitures and workforce reductions, to reposition Intel in the competitive chipmaking industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Intel
- foundry
- business
- CEO
- Lip-Bu Tan
- chipmaker
- Nvidia
- TSMC
- AMD
- manufacturing
ALSO READ
Nvidia's $4 Trillion Milestone Sparks Asian Stock Gains Amid Trade Tensions
Market Resilience Amid Tariff Uncertainty and Nvidia's Unprecedented Milestone
Senators Urge Nvidia CEO to Tread Carefully on China Visit
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Nvidia's CEO to Avoid Risky Meetings in China
Markets Soar Amid Nvidia's Milestone and U.S.-Brazil Tariff Tensions