Intel's Foundry Future in Jeopardy Amidst Strategic Shift

Intel's stock saw a 5% decline in premarket trading Friday following the company's warning of deeper-than-expected quarterly losses and a possible exit from its foundry business. This comes despite newly appointed CEO Lip-Bu Tan's efforts to steer the company towards recovery.

Tan hinted at a potential departure from former CEO Pat Gelsinger's strategy, indicating a risk of Intel exiting the foundry business without investment backed by demand. Such a move could endanger $100 billion in assets while increasing reliance on TSMC.

Amid this uncertainty, Intel's stock has risen 12.8% this year, contrasting with Nvidia's and AMD's respective 30% and 34% gains. Tan has undertaken several initiatives, including divestitures and workforce reductions, to reposition Intel in the competitive chipmaking industry.

