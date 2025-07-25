Peru's Marine Wildlife Faces Dire Threats Amid Climate and Overfishing Crisis
Scientists along Peru's Pacific coast warn of severe risks to marine wildlife, including seabirds, sea lions, and penguins, due to climate change, disease, and overfishing. Drastic declines in guano bird populations are impacting the guano fertilizer industry, essential for local agriculture. Urgent measures are needed to save these vulnerable species.
Scientists along Peru's central Pacific coast are urgently warning that proactive measures are necessary to protect seabirds, sea lions, and penguins. Climate change, disease, and overfishing are threatening their survival, and researchers are particularly concerned about the dramatic decline in guano birds.
According to local biologists, the guano bird population has plummeted by more than three-quarters in the last three years. This decline has significant implications for Peru's wildlife and the farming industry, as these birds are crucial for producing nutrient-rich guano fertilizer.
Researchers have noted multiple exacerbating factors, including an avian flu outbreak in 2022, the El Nino weather phenomenon, and overfishing of anchoveta, a primary food source. The Agriculture Ministry's decision to allow the largest catch quota of anchoveta in seven years, despite concerns, highlights the pressures on these ecosystems and the urgency for effective conservation measures.
