Left Menu

Trivedi Criticizes Congress for Allegations Against Election Commission

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission's credibility, drawing parallels to the mindset during Indira Gandhi's emergency. Trivedi also highlighted internal Congress acknowledgment of failures in Maharashtra while noting PM Modi's milestone as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:50 IST
Trivedi Criticizes Congress for Allegations Against Election Commission
Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi castigated Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for making what he termed 'absurd allegations' against the Election Commission (EC) concerning its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Trivedi suggested that this reflects a broader Congress mindset of recognizing constitutional bodies based on electoral victories.

Drawing a parallel to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's controversial decision to impose an emergency that curtailed the powers of constitutional bodies, Trivedi accused Congress of having an unaltered mindset over the decades. He specifically criticized Congress's allegations during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing out that even within the party, some blamed internal factors for electoral defeats.

Trivedi's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's warning to the Election Commission, highlighting Modi's milestone achievement as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, surpassing Indira Gandhi in consecutive days served. Trivedi underlined that Modi's tenure is marked by development, in contrast to the previous leaders he mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025