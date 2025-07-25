Trivedi Criticizes Congress for Allegations Against Election Commission
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission's credibility, drawing parallels to the mindset during Indira Gandhi's emergency. Trivedi also highlighted internal Congress acknowledgment of failures in Maharashtra while noting PM Modi's milestone as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp retort, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi castigated Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for making what he termed 'absurd allegations' against the Election Commission (EC) concerning its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Trivedi suggested that this reflects a broader Congress mindset of recognizing constitutional bodies based on electoral victories.
Drawing a parallel to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's controversial decision to impose an emergency that curtailed the powers of constitutional bodies, Trivedi accused Congress of having an unaltered mindset over the decades. He specifically criticized Congress's allegations during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing out that even within the party, some blamed internal factors for electoral defeats.
Trivedi's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's warning to the Election Commission, highlighting Modi's milestone achievement as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, surpassing Indira Gandhi in consecutive days served. Trivedi underlined that Modi's tenure is marked by development, in contrast to the previous leaders he mentioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emergency Response Activated for Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles
PM Modi's Landmark Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties and Honours Galore
Jairam Ramesh Critiques PM Modi's Frequent Travels Amid Domestic Issues
Lessons of the Emergency: Vigilance in Democracy's Legacy
Greece Implements Emergency Measures Amid Migrant Surge