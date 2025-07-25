Trivedi Criticizes Congress for Allegations Against Election Commission

In a sharp retort, BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi castigated Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for making what he termed 'absurd allegations' against the Election Commission (EC) concerning its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Trivedi suggested that this reflects a broader Congress mindset of recognizing constitutional bodies based on electoral victories.

Drawing a parallel to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's controversial decision to impose an emergency that curtailed the powers of constitutional bodies, Trivedi accused Congress of having an unaltered mindset over the decades. He specifically criticized Congress's allegations during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pointing out that even within the party, some blamed internal factors for electoral defeats.

Trivedi's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's warning to the Election Commission, highlighting Modi's milestone achievement as the longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister, surpassing Indira Gandhi in consecutive days served. Trivedi underlined that Modi's tenure is marked by development, in contrast to the previous leaders he mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies.)