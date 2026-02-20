PM Modi to Launch Rs 22,000-Crore Expressway in Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Barak Valley on March 14. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate a Rs 22,000-crore expressway connecting Guwahati and Silchar, significantly cutting travel time from over eight hours to four-and-a-half hours.

The expressway project has completed its tender process and has received necessary wildlife board clearance. Land acquisition is moving forward, and road construction is poised to commence soon. Modi will also open the Silchar flyover, adding further infrastructure development in the region.

Sarma also shed light on the proposed greenfield airport in Silchar, noting that while the environmental clearance has been obtained, state cabinet approval is still needed. Efforts to advance this project will continue post the upcoming assembly elections if not concluded before then.

