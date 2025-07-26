Will stand with you, says Rahul as Gujarat dairy farmers cite low milk prices, BJP 'control'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured dairy farmers of Gujarat that he would stand with them for resolution of their problems, including lack of remunerative prices for milk and the ruling BJP's ''control'' over the sector.

On a one-day visit to the state, Gandhi held a meeting with cooperative sector leaders and members of various milk unions and dairies here in the backdrop of recent protests organized by dairy farmers outside Sabar Dairy in Himmatnagar town on milk procurement prices.

''Rahul Gandhi assured farmers he will stand with them. He told the dairy farmers that AMUL had started as a movement and they will have to launch a movement to free the dairy sector from the control of one party,'' Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker said after the meeting.

Dairy farmers, in their representation to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said they are facing huge problems in getting remunerative prices for milk, Banker informed.

''They told Rahul ji that the BJP is totally controlling the dairy sector cooperatives in Gujarat. They decide the price. The farmers told him they have to do whatever the agents tell them to do. Farmers said only those associated with the BJP get jobs in the dairy industry,'' Banker added.

Gandhi asked the farmers to fight and promised to stand with them in their struggle, the Congress spokesperson informed.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed a training camp for the Congress' district unit chiefs as part of efforts to strengthen the party organisation ahead of Gujarat assembly polls slated for 2027.

