TN: Dakshin Bharat Area pays tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas; Lt Gen Brar calls for 'whole-of-nation' approach to modern warfare

On the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials from the Dakshin Bharat Area of the Indian Army laid a wreath at the Victory War Memorial in Chennai's Kamarajar Salai on Saturday, paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War. Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar said that the Indian armed forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, but stressed the need for a collaborative national effort.

"As far as the Indian armed forces are concerned, they are strong enough to face any challenge. However, with the increasing warfare in the tech domain and multi-domain, a whole-of-nation approach is now required, and the technology that needs to be infused will come from the private sector. Therefore, we all need to synergise to face the challenge as we move towards Viksit Bharat," Lt. Gen. Brar told ANI. In Guwahati, a solemn wreath-laying and commemorative ceremony was organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, to honour the unwavering courage and supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts of the Kargil War.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He was received with full military honours, including a ceremonial "Bugle Welcome", General Salute of the NCC Guard, and the National Anthem. A respectful "Present Arms" was offered to the Amar Jawan, followed by the laying of wreaths in memory of the fallen heroes. Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Chief Minister of Assam, by Brig. Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal (Retd), Director of Sainik Welfare, Assam, and a veteran of the Kargil War.

Representatives of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force also paid floral tributes. Distinguished retired officers, Brig Ranjit Borthakur, SM (Retd), Commodore KC Choudhury, VSM (Retd), and Group Captain Debananda Gohain (Retd) laid wreaths on behalf of their respective services. (ANI)

