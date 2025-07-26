Amritsar Police Bust Major Drug Network, Seize 6.1kg Heroin

The Amritsar Police have successfully dismantled a major drug smuggling network, apprehending four individuals and confiscating 6.106 kg of heroin, officials announced on Saturday. Key suspect, Sarabjeet Joban, is believed to be the mastermind behind the operations, maintaining ties with Rana, a notorious Pakistani smuggler.

During a press briefing, Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed Joban's central role in designating drop points on the Indian side of the border for smuggling activities. Arrests included two associates from the Ajnala area and a juvenile suspected of involvement.

Investigations revealed Joban's earlier illegal entry into the United States and subsequent deportation, leading him into the drug trade after a brief stint as a school bus driver. Bhullar stated ongoing efforts to uncover further international links and seize additional illicit substances and arms.

