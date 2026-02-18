Left Menu

Sri Lanka Faces Setback: Pathirana Out of T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup hopes took a hit as bowler Matheesha Pathirana was sidelined with a muscle strain. Replaced by Dilshan Madushanka, Pathirana's injury follows Wanindu Hasaranga's hamstring issue. Sri Lanka faces Zimbabwe in the upcoming match, aiming for redemption before meeting England.

Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka's Twenty20 World Cup ambitions faced a setback after Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the tournament due to a muscle strain in his left leg. Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as his replacement, creating apprehension for the team's future performance.

Pathirana, known for his reliability in the death overs, suffered the injury during his first over against Australia, causing him to leave the field. Despite securing an eight-wicket win, Sri Lanka grapples with consecutive injury woes following Wanindu Hasaranga's withdrawal due to a hamstring injury against Ireland.

As Sri Lanka prepares to face Zimbabwe in Colombo, the team is seeking a morale boost ahead of their first Super Eight match against England. The pressure to perform without key players adds an element of uncertainty to their campaign.

