Tej Pratap Yadav Predicts Shift in Bihar's Political Landscape

In a decisive political statement, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav announced that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is unlikely to secure reelection in the forthcoming assembly elections, declaring, 'Uncle won't become CM this time.' Yadav's initiative, 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav,' seeks direct engagement with the public, focusing on supporting parties that prioritize crucial areas such as youth development, employment, education, and healthcare.

Yadav expressed readiness to back any government committed to these focal points, as he plans to run from Mahua. He criticized Nitish Kumar's recent promise of delivering 125 units of free electricity per household as an empty pledge aimed at swaying voters ahead of the elections.

Yadav's remarks resonate with opposition leaders questioning the viability of Kumar's electricity scheme. With Bihar's elections anticipated later this year, the political arena is polarized between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, each strategizing for the pivotal vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)