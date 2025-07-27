Left Menu

Poonawalla Fincorp Eyes 40% Growth with Product Expansion and Capital Infusion

Poonawalla Fincorp targets over 40% growth in its asset book, driven by product expansion including gold loans. With a 53% annual growth, the company plans a Rs 1,500 crore capital infusion to bolster its offerings and aims for sustained profits. Recent launches in loans are gaining traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:05 IST
Poonawalla Fincorp is ambitiously targeting a growth of over 40% in its asset book, fueled by a strategic expansion in its product portfolio, notably gold loans. This growth aspiration is expected to surpass the firm's previously stated guidance of 35-40% for the year, as per Poonawalla Fincorp MD and CEO Arvind Kapil.

The company recorded an impressive 53% annual growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM), which soared to Rs 41,273 crore by June 2025's end. To accelerate growth, a significant Rs 1,500 crore is being infused through equity shares, highlighting the promoter's confidence in the firm's enduring growth and financial stability.

Poonawalla Fincorp rolled out five new products in 2025, including gold loans, pre-owned car finance, and business loans, across strategic locations nationwide. This expansion is coupled with well-distributed fund-raising strategies, reducing borrowing costs and prioritizing secured lending. The company's new branches and loan offerings are recording positive responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

