China Stock Market Seesaws Following U.S. Trade Talks and Regulatory Moves
China's stock market saw a pullback following a five-week rally as investor focus shifted to U.S. trade discussions. The Shanghai Composite index dropped, impacted by Beijing's efforts to reduce overcapacity and stabilize prices. Hong Kong stocks rose, driven by a strong performance from insurers.
China's stock market experienced a retreat on Monday from a five-week upward trend, as investors pivoted their attention towards developments in U.S. trade talks rather than Beijing's domestic economic controls. The Shanghai Composite index dropped by 0.2% after five weeks of gains, reaching a notable 3-1/2-year high.
The slide was notable in commodity-related stocks, following an earlier rally spurred by Beijing's new 'anti-involution' campaign designed to tackle overproduction and competitive pricing pressures. Despite this, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a 0.4% rise, supported by insurer gains.
Goldman Sachs positively revised its 12-month forecast for the MSCI China index due to optimistic U.S.-China relations and other market-supportive factors. Nevertheless, the overall market atmosphere remains uncertain, with continued emphasis on improving economic fundamentals to sustain long-term bullish trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
