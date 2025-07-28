Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plunge Amid Weak Quarterly Results

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fell sharply on Monday, declining by nearly 7% as the institution disclosed disappointing June quarter financial results.

The bank's stock traded at Rs 1,977.20 on the BSE after a 6.95% drop, following a reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4,472 crore. This compares to a Rs 7,448 crore profit in the same period last year, which included one-time gains.

On a standalone platform, the net profit fell 7% year-on-year to Rs 3,282 crore. The bank pointed to RBI rate cuts, slowed fee income growth, and increased provisions as reasons for the shortfall, despite a 14% loan growth.

