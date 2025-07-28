UN Climate Chief Urges Resolution in Australia-Turkey COP31 Hosting Standoff
The UN climate chief called for a resolution between Australia and Turkey over hosting the COP31 summit, emphasizing that the ongoing delay is detrimental to the event's planning. The two nations have been in a stalemate since submitting their bids, with Australia seeking to showcase its renewable energy progress.
The standoff between Australia and Turkey over hosting next year's COP31 summit has drawn criticism from the United Nations climate chief, who deemed the delay counterproductive. Both countries submitted bids to host the high-profile conference last year, and neither has yielded.
UN climate head Simon Stiell emphasized the urgency of resolving the deadlock, noting it was undermining the summit's extensive planning process. The decision requires unanimous consent from the 28-member Western Europe and Others Group, which had a June deadline to reach consensus.
Stiell also encouraged Australia to enhance its climate goals and usher in its clean energy transition. Australia's climate change minister stated that their bid has significant backing, yet Turkey remains unyielding, citing its geographical advantages in reducing emissions.
