Left Menu

UN Climate Chief Urges Resolution in Australia-Turkey COP31 Hosting Standoff

The UN climate chief called for a resolution between Australia and Turkey over hosting the COP31 summit, emphasizing that the ongoing delay is detrimental to the event's planning. The two nations have been in a stalemate since submitting their bids, with Australia seeking to showcase its renewable energy progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:08 IST
UN Climate Chief Urges Resolution in Australia-Turkey COP31 Hosting Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The standoff between Australia and Turkey over hosting next year's COP31 summit has drawn criticism from the United Nations climate chief, who deemed the delay counterproductive. Both countries submitted bids to host the high-profile conference last year, and neither has yielded.

UN climate head Simon Stiell emphasized the urgency of resolving the deadlock, noting it was undermining the summit's extensive planning process. The decision requires unanimous consent from the 28-member Western Europe and Others Group, which had a June deadline to reach consensus.

Stiell also encouraged Australia to enhance its climate goals and usher in its clean energy transition. Australia's climate change minister stated that their bid has significant backing, yet Turkey remains unyielding, citing its geographical advantages in reducing emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025