Premier Energies Shines with 55% Profit Surge in Green Revolution

Premier Energies reported a 55% increase in net profit for the June quarter FY26, reaching Rs 307.8 crore, driven by strong revenue growth. The company expanded its renewable energy manufacturing capacity and plans further growth, supported by Crisil Ratings' credit upgrade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Premier Energies, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has reported a 55% rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26. The company achieved a net profit of Rs 307.8 crore, a significant increase from Rs 198.1 crore during the same period in the previous financial year.

This growth was driven by a rise in revenue, which climbed to Rs 1,869.6 crore from Rs 1,668.7 crore the previous year. The company's profit before tax also saw an impressive surge, reaching Rs 402.9 crore compared to Rs 245.7 crore previously.

Managing Director and CEO Chiranjeev Saluja stated that these positive results underscore the company's advancements in manufacturing and new projects, including India's first TOPCon cell manufacturing plant. With plans to scale up operations and enter new markets, Premier Energies aims to significantly contribute to India's clean energy target of 500 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)

