European Shares Surge as EU Strikes U.S. Trade Deal

European stocks soared to a four-month high on Monday, driven by significant gains in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors. This surge follows a pivotal trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, effectively sidestepping a looming trade conflict ahead of the crucial August 1 deadline.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index marked a notable rise of 0.8% by 0715 GMT, with major regional markets following suit. The UK's FTSE 100 increased by 0.3%, Germany's DAX rose by 0.7%, and France's CAC 40 climbed 1.1%. The newly inked agreement includes a 15% tariff on most EU goods while mandating a $600 billion EU investment in the U.S., although tariff discussions on spirits persist.

Automotive stocks, such as Porsche and Volkswagen, enjoyed substantial gains, climbing by 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Roche also gained over 1.5%. Expectations of similar forthcoming trade deals have propelled the STOXX 600 index close to historic highs, while LVMH experienced a 0.7% upturn amid potential brand divestiture reports.

