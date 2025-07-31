Malegaon Blast Case: All Accused Acquitted After 17 Years

The NIA court's decision to acquit all seven accused in the Malegaon blast case has elicited a strong response from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shinde celebrated the verdict, decrying the prolonged detention of the accused and criticizing the past labeling of the incident as 'saffron terror.'

Shinde did not mince words as he slammed the former UPA government for its handling of terrorism, suggesting that the 'saffron terror' label was part of a broader conspiracy to target Hindutva ideologies. He praised the court's judgment, viewing it as vindication for those wrongfully imprisoned.

The acquittals come after the court found the prosecution's evidence insufficient to prove the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Meanwhile, compensation has been ordered for the victims and their families, and an appeal against the acquittal is being considered in the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)