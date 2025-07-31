Left Menu

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Insurance with New Mobile App

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited introduces a new mobile app designed to streamline life insurance management and elevate customer experience. The app includes wellness benefits, multiple payment options, and advanced AI features for policy administration. It offers a comprehensive, user-friendly digital solution for life insurance and wellness needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has unveiled a cutting-edge mobile app aimed at simplifying insurance management and enriching customer experience. The app is available for both Android and iOS and offers features like real-time tracking of service requests, various payment methods, and reminders to ensure seamless policy administration.

Besides policy management, the app introduces a Wellness Benefit feature, providing users with complimentary health assessments, annual check-ups, and 24/7 health support. With AI integrations and tools like the Mili Chat Bot, the app assures enhanced customer interaction, offering instant responses to both policy-related and health queries.

Manu Lavanya, Senior Director & Chief Operations Officer at Axis Max Life, emphasized the app's role in combining policy services with wellness benefits for a holistic customer experience. The app represents a strategic innovation in the life insurance sector, focusing on customer empowerment through AI and analysis of user data.

