Tragic Fallout: Birthday Celebration in Delhi Ends in Fatal Stabbing

A festive birthday celebration in Ghaziabad ended in tragedy as Vikas Walecha, a 28-year-old Sales Manager with Dream Investor in Noida, was fatally stabbed during an altercation with a local momo vendor.

It all unfolded when Walecha and his colleagues decided to confront the vendor, Salman, over a previous dispute. The group, traveling in three cars, approached Salman at a nearby location, leading to a violent scuffle where weapons, including a rod and a knife, were used against Walecha and his colleague Sumit Sharma, who sustained a fractured leg. Sharma is currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities have swiftly responded, forming a task force to investigate the incident. Through CCTV footage, the police arrested three accused individuals and apprehended a minor involved in the incident. The investigation continues as officials work to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)