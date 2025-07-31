Left Menu

Tragic Fallout: Birthday Celebration in Delhi Ends in Fatal Stabbing

A birthday celebration in Ghazipur, Delhi, turned tragic when a confrontation with a momo vendor led to the fatal stabbing of Vikas Walecha, a 28-year-old Sales Manager. The altercation resulted in multiple arrests amid a police investigation as authorities seek justice for Walecha and injured colleague Sumit Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST
Tragic Fallout: Birthday Celebration in Delhi Ends in Fatal Stabbing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A festive birthday celebration in Ghaziabad ended in tragedy as Vikas Walecha, a 28-year-old Sales Manager with Dream Investor in Noida, was fatally stabbed during an altercation with a local momo vendor.

It all unfolded when Walecha and his colleagues decided to confront the vendor, Salman, over a previous dispute. The group, traveling in three cars, approached Salman at a nearby location, leading to a violent scuffle where weapons, including a rod and a knife, were used against Walecha and his colleague Sumit Sharma, who sustained a fractured leg. Sharma is currently receiving medical treatment.

Authorities have swiftly responded, forming a task force to investigate the incident. Through CCTV footage, the police arrested three accused individuals and apprehended a minor involved in the incident. The investigation continues as officials work to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025