Left Menu

Wall Street Climbs on Tech Earnings Despite Inflation Concerns

Wall Street saw gains on Thursday, driven by strong earnings from tech giants, despite growing inflation concerns. The U.S. inflation rate increased, yet the Federal Reserve held rates steady, awaiting more data. European markets and global stocks dropped, while oil and copper prices fell amid Trump's tariff threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:33 IST
Wall Street Climbs on Tech Earnings Despite Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Wall Street outpaced European equities, buoyed by robust earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms, despite investor jitters over rising inflation and impending trade deals as the August 1 deadline approached for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The U.S. inflation rate saw an uptick in June, attributed to tariffs inflating some import costs. This aligns with economists' predictions that inflation pressures will mount in the year's latter half. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve maintained steady interest rates, with chairman Jerome Powell urging patience for more data before any potential September adjustments.

Despite an initial dip following Powell's comments, U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Thursday. In Europe, equities felt the pinch as the Stoxx 600 fell due to a sharp drop in copper futures. Globally, markets like China experienced downturns, with currencies fluctuating amid the economic shifts and new tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025