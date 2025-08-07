Caution Amid Cuts: Bank of England's Unexpected Consumer Behavior

In a surprising turn, the Bank of England observed that consumers are more cautious than anticipated, following a recent interest rate cut to 4%. This caution could be driven by potential broader risks and sudden changes in the labor market.

Governor Andrew Bailey, addressing a press conference, emphasized that the salience of food and energy prices strongly influences consumer inflation expectations, potentially affecting the broader economy.

Bailey called for careful monitoring to avoid secondary impacts on wages and pricing, as these could further complicate economic recovery efforts amid existing uncertainties.

