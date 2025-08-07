Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusation: Electoral Fraud in Karnataka

In a fierce allegation, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, confronted the Election Commission of India, accusing it of failing to address 'vote theft' in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly constituency. During a press conference, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the electoral process, alleging widespread malpractices.

Gandhi cited internal party analyses indicating a discrepancy between expected and actual election outcomes, specifically pointing to Mahadevapura. He accused the Election Commission of manipulating results in favor of the BJP by orchestrating 'vote theft' involving over 100,000 votes. He highlighted issues like duplicate voters and fake addresses within the rolls.

In response, Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer urged Gandhi to formally document his claims, citing the absence of objections to electoral rolls provided in 2024 and 2025. The CEO assured that any legitimate grievances should be addressed through strict legal channels, emphasizing transparency in the electoral roll preparation procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)