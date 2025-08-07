Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusation: Electoral Fraud in Karnataka

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of India of 'vote theft' in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency. Gandhi alleges electoral malpractice involving 1,00,250 votes and demands an inquiry. The Karnataka electoral chief requests official documentation from Rahul Gandhi to initiate an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:51 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Accusation: Electoral Fraud in Karnataka
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce allegation, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, confronted the Election Commission of India, accusing it of failing to address 'vote theft' in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly constituency. During a press conference, Gandhi questioned the integrity of the electoral process, alleging widespread malpractices.

Gandhi cited internal party analyses indicating a discrepancy between expected and actual election outcomes, specifically pointing to Mahadevapura. He accused the Election Commission of manipulating results in favor of the BJP by orchestrating 'vote theft' involving over 100,000 votes. He highlighted issues like duplicate voters and fake addresses within the rolls.

In response, Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer urged Gandhi to formally document his claims, citing the absence of objections to electoral rolls provided in 2024 and 2025. The CEO assured that any legitimate grievances should be addressed through strict legal channels, emphasizing transparency in the electoral roll preparation procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025