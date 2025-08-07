Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Human Trafficking Network in Haryana

The NIA has arrested two Haryana residents, Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh, for their involvement in a human trafficking syndicate leading illegal immigrants to the US. Extensive searches were conducted in Haryana and Punjab, revealing a transnational network promising Indians legal US entry. Investigations continue to uncover further conspirators.

07-08-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in a human trafficking case by arresting Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh from Haryana. The duo, allegedly part of a network trafficking illegal immigrants to the United States through the 'Dunki' route, was apprehended following thorough searches in Haryana and Punjab.

According to NIA's official statement, two locations in Karnal district, Haryana, along with sites in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, and Gurdaspur, Punjab, were scrutinized. Seized digital devices and materials during the raids are under examination, aimed at extracting more evidence related to the immigration operation.

Initial investigations indicate Ravi and Gopal's involvement in a global syndicate deceiving Indians with promises of lawful US travel. Gopal, connected with Jai Kumar, another principal suspect, facilitated illegal travel operations while managing logistics and financial transactions. The probe also highlights Shubham Saini's case, who was detained at the US border, revealing severe exploitation by the syndicate. Efforts to dismantle the international network and apprehend remaining operatives are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

