NIA Cracks Down on Human Trafficking Network in Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made significant strides in a human trafficking case by arresting Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh from Haryana. The duo, allegedly part of a network trafficking illegal immigrants to the United States through the 'Dunki' route, was apprehended following thorough searches in Haryana and Punjab.

According to NIA's official statement, two locations in Karnal district, Haryana, along with sites in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, and Gurdaspur, Punjab, were scrutinized. Seized digital devices and materials during the raids are under examination, aimed at extracting more evidence related to the immigration operation.

Initial investigations indicate Ravi and Gopal's involvement in a global syndicate deceiving Indians with promises of lawful US travel. Gopal, connected with Jai Kumar, another principal suspect, facilitated illegal travel operations while managing logistics and financial transactions. The probe also highlights Shubham Saini's case, who was detained at the US border, revealing severe exploitation by the syndicate. Efforts to dismantle the international network and apprehend remaining operatives are ongoing.

