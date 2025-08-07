Haryana Pioneers Solar Transition: Ambitious Plans for Government Buildings and Villages

Reinforcing its leadership in green energy adoption, Haryana is set to transition its government buildings and rural areas significantly towards solar power by December 2025, as reported in an official statement. The state's initiative aims to work independently without Central Financial Assistance (CFA).

During the State-Level Coordination Committee meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi revealed the target of installing 2.2 lakh rooftop solar energy systems by 2026-27. This ambitious project is part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with significant advancements already made as reported.

To facilitate this transition, Haryana offers dual financial subsidies to alleviate the cost for economically weaker sections. Additional Secretary AK Singh highlighted ongoing initiatives like the model solar village, showcasing Balu village as the first successful example. With developed infrastructure supporting these initiatives, Haryana aims to establish a 24x7 green energy ecosystem across districts.

