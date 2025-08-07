Left Menu

Haryana Pioneers Solar Transition: Ambitious Plans for Government Buildings and Villages

Haryana plans to solarise all government buildings by December 2025 without Central Financial Assistance. The state targets 2.2 lakh rooftop solar systems by 2026-27 with financial incentives. A model solar village initiative is underway, promoting sustainable energy in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:27 IST
Haryana Pioneers Solar Transition: Ambitious Plans for Government Buildings and Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reinforcing its leadership in green energy adoption, Haryana is set to transition its government buildings and rural areas significantly towards solar power by December 2025, as reported in an official statement. The state's initiative aims to work independently without Central Financial Assistance (CFA).

During the State-Level Coordination Committee meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi revealed the target of installing 2.2 lakh rooftop solar energy systems by 2026-27. This ambitious project is part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with significant advancements already made as reported.

To facilitate this transition, Haryana offers dual financial subsidies to alleviate the cost for economically weaker sections. Additional Secretary AK Singh highlighted ongoing initiatives like the model solar village, showcasing Balu village as the first successful example. With developed infrastructure supporting these initiatives, Haryana aims to establish a 24x7 green energy ecosystem across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025