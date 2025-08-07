Left Menu

Ant Financial's Strategic Exit from Eternal and Zomato

Ant Financial, owned by Jack Ma, has divested a 1.46% stake in Eternal, parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, for Rs 4,097 crore. This transaction follows the complete exit from One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, by selling its 5.84% stake. The divestments are part of strategic financial moves.

Ant Financial, the financial services giant owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, has sold a 1.46% stake in Eternal, the parent entity for major brands like Zomato and Blinkit, through open market transactions for Rs 4,097 crore.

This partial exit by Ant Financial comes closely after the company sold its entire 5.84% stake in One97 Communications, the company behind Paytm, garnering Rs 3,980 crore.

The divestments suggest a strategic reevaluation of holdings by Jack Ma's Ant Group, as it continues to adjust its portfolio in the financial technology landscape.

