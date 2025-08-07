Ant Financial's Strategic Exit from Eternal and Zomato
Ant Financial, the financial services giant owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, has sold a 1.46% stake in Eternal, the parent entity for major brands like Zomato and Blinkit, through open market transactions for Rs 4,097 crore.
This partial exit by Ant Financial comes closely after the company sold its entire 5.84% stake in One97 Communications, the company behind Paytm, garnering Rs 3,980 crore.
The divestments suggest a strategic reevaluation of holdings by Jack Ma's Ant Group, as it continues to adjust its portfolio in the financial technology landscape.
