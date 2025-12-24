BP's Bold Move: Castrol Stake Sale Redefines Energy Strategy

BP has decided to offload a 65% stake in its iconic Castrol lubricants business to the U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak for approximately $6 billion. This deal is part of the oil conglomerate's $20 billion strategy to streamline operations and reduce debt, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The transaction, valued at $10.1 billion, marks one of BP's largest asset sales aimed at redirecting focus back to its core oil and gas activities. The British company will hold a 35% interest in a joint venture with Stonepeak, with the option to sell this stake after a two-year commitment period.

Shares of BP saw a temporary rise post-announcement before settling marginally lower. As the energy landscape evolves, this significant sale aligns with BP's long-term plan to slash net debt, running from $26 billion to a target between $14 and $18 billion by 2027.