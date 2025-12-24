Left Menu

BP's Bold Move: Castrol Stake Sale Redefines Energy Strategy

British oil giant BP has sold a significant stake in its Castrol lubricants business to Stonepeak, a private equity firm, for $6 billion as part of a strategic divestment to cut down debt and refocus on core oil and gas operations. BP retains a 35% stake, with plans for further asset sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:21 IST
BP's Bold Move: Castrol Stake Sale Redefines Energy Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BP has decided to offload a 65% stake in its iconic Castrol lubricants business to the U.S. private equity firm Stonepeak for approximately $6 billion. This deal is part of the oil conglomerate's $20 billion strategy to streamline operations and reduce debt, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The transaction, valued at $10.1 billion, marks one of BP's largest asset sales aimed at redirecting focus back to its core oil and gas activities. The British company will hold a 35% interest in a joint venture with Stonepeak, with the option to sell this stake after a two-year commitment period.

Shares of BP saw a temporary rise post-announcement before settling marginally lower. As the energy landscape evolves, this significant sale aligns with BP's long-term plan to slash net debt, running from $26 billion to a target between $14 and $18 billion by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025