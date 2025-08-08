Left Menu

Investor Shifts: Flight to Safety Amidst Economic Worries

Investors exited global equity funds and moved towards money market and bond funds amidst economic uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs and weak economic data. Safe-haven assets like gold saw decreased demand. Emerging markets saw mixed activity, with increased bond investments but reduced equity funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:18 IST
Investor Shifts: Flight to Safety Amidst Economic Worries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift reflecting growing economic caution, global equity funds faced substantial sell-offs in the week leading up to August 6. The move comes as the market reacts to the latest U.S. tariff announcements and signals of economic frailty, driving investors to seek more stable returns.

Data from LSEG Lipper highlights a net sell-off of $7.82 billion in global equity funds, following the previous week's $29.95 billion outflow. Meanwhile, money market funds have seen robust growth, attracting $135.37 billion, marking the most substantial weekly purchase since early January.

While U.S. equity funds saw $13.7 billion in net sales, European and Asian markets attracted $3.45 billion and $1.85 billion, respectively. Sectoral funds in communications, industry, and tech bucked the trend, amassing hundreds of millions. Bond funds, particularly short-term ones, also drew significant interest, reflecting continued investor caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025