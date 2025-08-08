India's Exports Surge Amidst Global Trade Restructuring
India's trade minister, Piyush Goyal, anticipates an increase in the country's exports this year despite global trade restructuring. He confidently dismissed the notion of de-globalization, suggesting instead that countries are redefining their trade routes and partners. His optimistic outlook was shared in an interview with India Today.
India's export numbers are poised for a significant boost this year, according to Trade Minister Piyush Goyal. In a statement on Friday, Goyal expressed confidence that the country's exports will surpass those of the previous year.
During an interview with India Today television, the minister dismissed fears of de-globalization, instead pointing out that nations are restructuring their trade routes and partnerships in response to global shifts.
Goyal's optimistic prediction comes amidst complex international trade dynamics, signaling India's robust position in a changing global market.
