Historic Peace Pact: Azerbaijan and Armenia Sign Landmark Agreement

Azerbaijan and Armenia are set to sign a peace agreement, boosting economic ties after decades of conflict. This U.S.-brokered deal includes energy, technology, and border security cooperation. President Trump will oversee the event, with new transit rights for the U.S. in the South Caucasus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are poised to sign a groundbreaking peace agreement on Friday, marking a significant step toward economic collaboration after years of discord. The White House has confirmed President Donald Trump will host the leaders of both nations for the historic signing ceremony.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly announced that alongside the peace pact, President Trump will formalize separate deals with Armenia and Azerbaijan, covering energy, technological enhancements, economic partnerships, border security, infrastructure, and trade. Details emerged of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's scheduled talks at the White House.

The agreement grants the United States exclusive development rights to a strategic transit path through the South Caucasus, labeled as the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP). Experts highlight this move as transformative for the region's stability and prosperity, potentially ending long-standing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

