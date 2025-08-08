Infibeam Avenues Surges Ahead with AI-driven Growth

Infibeam Avenues announced a 70% rise in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 85.50 crore in the June quarter, thanks to improved monetisation from AI-driven pricing strategies. This latest development underscores their focus on enhancing the merchant experience.

The company has approved the transfer of its e-commerce platform to Rediff.com India Ltd for Rs 800.39 crore, elevating its stake in the company from 54.1% to 82.7%. Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, praised their AI-embedded fintech offerings for better pricing control.

As Infibeam shifts focus to digital payments and AI innovation, it eyes solid growth pathways. Meanwhile, Rediff explores capital-raising strategies, including a potential IPO, to boost its expansion in the enterprise SaaS and digital commerce industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)