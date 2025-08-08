Left Menu

Infibeam Avenues Surges Ahead with AI-driven Growth

Infibeam Avenues reported a 70% increase in profit to Rs 85.50 crore, aided by AI-enhanced pricing control. The fintech firm transferred its e-commerce platform to Rediff.com India Ltd to raise its stake to 82.7%. Infibeam's revenue grew by 72% in the quarter, highlighting digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:16 IST
Infibeam Avenues Surges Ahead with AI-driven Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infibeam Avenues announced a 70% rise in its profit after tax, reaching Rs 85.50 crore in the June quarter, thanks to improved monetisation from AI-driven pricing strategies. This latest development underscores their focus on enhancing the merchant experience.

The company has approved the transfer of its e-commerce platform to Rediff.com India Ltd for Rs 800.39 crore, elevating its stake in the company from 54.1% to 82.7%. Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, praised their AI-embedded fintech offerings for better pricing control.

As Infibeam shifts focus to digital payments and AI innovation, it eyes solid growth pathways. Meanwhile, Rediff explores capital-raising strategies, including a potential IPO, to boost its expansion in the enterprise SaaS and digital commerce industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025